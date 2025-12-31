Use of digital equipment in public library reviewed

Vijayawada: Aspart of monitoring the effective utilisation of digital resources provided to the Public Libraries Department across the State, Challapalli Lakshmi Kiranmayi, representative of Shikshana Foundation, Bengaluru, recently visited Tagore Library here to review the usage of computers, television sets, and Android phones supplied jointly by Shikshana Foundation and Dell Technologies.

During her visit, she interacted with students using the digital facilities and enquired about their learning activities. The students informed her that they were preparing for various competitive and academic examinations such as NEET, SSC, Railway, and Bank exams, and were also attending different online classes through the digital infrastructure provided at the library. They expressed that these facilities were extremely useful in supporting their education and career preparation. Listening to the feedback, Kiranmayi expressed her happiness and satisfaction over the meaningful utilisation of the equipment.

Addressing the students, she explained that the Shikshanapedia digital platform offers a wide range of learning content. For students from Classes 1 to 5, English and Hindi story-based learning modules are available. For students from Classes 9 to 12, comprehensive career guidance content covering nearly 500 types of job opportunities has been provided. In addition, resources on MS Office and various competitive examination materials have also been made accessible.

She further highlighted that the platform includes digital literacy modules, especially designed for women and adults, presented in the form of simple videos. These videos demonstrate practical skills such as saving contact numbers on mobile phones, sharing live location, using Google Pay and PhonePe, scanning QR codes for bus tickets, and other essential digital transactions. She urged students, women, and the general public to make full use of these resources and actively develop their digital skills.

The programme was attended by Shikshana Foundation DIC Project Manager Swathi, I Rajarao, Grade I Librarian K Ramadevi, library staff Y Dhanalakshmi, M Venkateswarlu, P Phani Babu, and students.