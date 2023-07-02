Utilise Jagananna Suraksha for grievance redressal

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said the government decentralised the administration to render better services to the people.

He participated in the Jagananna Suraksha camp conducted at Pathamallayapalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government had set up village and ward secretariats and appointed volunteers to render better services to the people. He said the aim of the Jagananna Suraksha programme was to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to those eligible who did not get any benefit so far.

He said there are 3,422 people in the village, out of which 654 persons will get benefits under Amma Vodi, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Cheyutha and other welfare schemes.

He said similarly white ration cards will be distributed to 1,402 families and recalled that the family physician visited the village twice. He said if the people have any problems, they register their problems in the Jaganannaku Chepudam over phone or submit petitions on Monday. He urged the people to avail the benefits of Jagananna Suraksha progamme. Later, he distributed certificates to the people.

ZP chief executive officer G Mohan Rao, district panchayat officer Kesava Reddy, tahsildar Siddarth and MPDO Ramya were present.