Utilise library to crack competitive exams: MLA Udaya Bhanu

Jaggaiahpet (NTR district): Jaggaiahpet MLA and Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu advised the students to make use of the facilities available in the library and prepare for Group 1, 2 and 3 exams, bank, police and teacher recruitment and others to have a bright future.



He was the chief guest at the valedictory function of 56th National Library Week celebrations at Grade 1 branch library here on Monday.

Along with Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank former chairman Tanneeru Nageswara Rao, Jaggaiahpet Municipal vice-chairman Tummala Prabhakara Rao and Indian Overseas Bank retired manager KBG Tilak, Udaya Bhanu presented merit certificates and mementos to 48 students, who secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd prizes.

National Library Week celebrations commenced on November 14 and senior librarian Aleti Prabha conducted essay writing competition on ‘The role of Grandfather of library movement Ayyanki Venkata Ramanayya in establishment of libraries’ and other competitions in Sataka Padyalu, drawing, elocution, gunny bags, musical chairs (for girls only) and Rangoli.

Students participated in two categories - 6th, 7th and 8th classes in junior category and 9th and 10th classes in senior category. Students from high schools of Vignan, Vijetha, Chegu, Nagarjuna, Sri Venkateswara, City Central, GVJ ZPHS (Boys), ZPHS (Girls) of Jaggaiahpet town, ZPHS at Thorraguntapalem and MPUPS at K Agraharam participated in all the competitions.

School Assistant (Telugu) of MPUP school at K Agraharam and Rasamayi Sahithi Samithi president Dosapati Nageswara Rao has conducted literary programmes in the evenings for the last six days.

Government of AP Public Libraries Assistant Director Ch S Deekshitulu, Krishna Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairperson T Jamalapurnamma and secretary MVDT Nagesh visited the library.