Utilise PM SHRI funds properly

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials concerned to utilise funds under Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) properly.

Speaking at a review meeting with school head masters here on Friday, he said that as part of the initiative in providing quality education to students studying in government schools, the Central government has selected as many as 42 schools and sanctioned Rs 5.33 crore to the district.

He said that these funds should be utilised for providing minimum infrastructure facilities like establishment of computerised labs, construction of playgrounds, setting libraries, kitchen sheds, toilets in the selected schools.

Stating that only Rs 3 crore were spent for the purpose till date, Collector Anand said it will become a problem to get the funds back if they couldn’t spend them in time. The officials were ordered to design a master plan and spend the funds in priority basis in the coming five years. He directed headmasters to concentrate for maintaining minimum 800 students in every school.

Sarva Siksha Abiyan APC Venkatasubbaiah, EE Subbarayulu and others were present.