Utilise PMGSY funds to lay roads to tribal villages: Guv

Nandyal: Governor Biwabushan Harichandan has instructed the officials to utilise the funds of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for laying new roads to tribal villages.

The Governor asked the officials of the Tribal Welfare Department to extend all welfare schemes to the tribals besides sanctioning pattas according to the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act. The Governor was addressing a programme after participating in a face-to-face interaction with the tribal girl students at AP Tribal Girls High School at Neravada Metta in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district on Friday.

He said that the government was giving highest priority for the development of tribal communities. He said that the officials should ensure the welfare schemes reach the people without fail.

Biswabhusan Harichandan said that it is his third visit to the tribal areas and having face to face interaction with the people and students. The Governor pointed out that the tribal population in his native State is 95.90 lakh. The population of tribals in AP is 27.39 lakh. The community people living in Agency areas lack proper medical facilities, education, roads, drinking water, communication and others. The Governor said that some tribal villages face lot of problems like poor sanitation, lack of nutrition for mother and child besides pregnant women and elderly people. The incidence of people suffering from chronic diseases is also high in these villages. He called upon health educators to spread awareness campaign among the people in tribal villages on how to keep themselves healthy.

The health department should also ensure that a doctor visits three to four tribal villages every day. The Governor exhorted the tribal students to pursue higher education so that they can serve the nation. He pointed out that the Central and State governments were taking several steps to develop the tribal communities. As part of it, Tribal Welfare Residential Schools, Ashram Schools, Ekalavya High Schools and others have been started.

The State government was taking steps to construct super specialty hospitals and medical colleges at the tribal areas. Prior to addressing the meeting, the Governor had an interaction with the tribal school students.

Later, the Governor along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Minister for Tribal Welfare Rajanna Dora and Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon handed over a mega cheque of Rs 4.16 crore to the tribals. The Governor also inspected the stalls set up on the occasion. A folk dance presented by tribal students has enthralled the audience.