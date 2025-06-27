Utkal Sanskrurika Samaj is set to celebrate Rath Yatra

Visakhapatnam: Coinciding with the Rath Yatra at Sri Jagannath Puri temple, Utkal Sanskrurika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias in the city, is celebrating Rath Yatra on June 27th (Friday). As part of the celebrations, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be taken out for a procession in a decorated chariot from the temple located at Daspalla Hills near All India Radio to Sri Gundicha temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony.

The deities were rejuvenated a day before the Rath Yatra through the annual ritual known as ‘Naba Jauban Besha.’ The deities will be taken to the chariot from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in a ritual ‘Pahandi Bije.’

Then after sweeping the platform by the designated Gajapati, president of the samaj JK Nayak, the chariot will be pulled forward. The Rath Yatra will pass through VUDA Children Park, AU Gate, Park Hotel and VUDA Park before reaching the Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay Colony where the deities will be in sojourn till July 5th wherein the return yatra, also known as ‘Bahuda Yatra,’ is scheduled. A number of devotional activities are lined up on the occasion.

Contributing to the festival celebrations, Marwadi Yuva Manch is providing drinking water to the devotees enroute the yatra. Artistes will present cultural programmes during the procession.

Sankeertan will be presented by the troupe deputed by the Odisha culture department, government of Odisha. Among others, general secretary of the samaj Binal Kumar Mahanta appealed to people to participate in the Rath Yatra and make it a grand success.