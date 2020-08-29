Utsav Samiti felicitates organisers of Ganesh Navaratrulu

Kakinada: Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti has felicitated the organisers of Ganesh Navaratrulu, who have been conducting solitary pujas with small idols (less than 3 feet) and performing devotional rites.



Speaking on the occasion, the samiti honorary president, Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju said that the Ganesh immersion celebrations on the morning of August 31 should be completed in a simple manner with two people without any processions to preserve the culture. Hundreds of Ganesh devotees celebrate the festival and install Ganesha idols at their homes, apartments, temples etc and after performing pooja for certain days, they perform the immersion at Vinayaka Sagar and Vakalapudi beach points.

He urged District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy to make arrangements on the morning of August 31 for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols.

The samiti president, Duvvuri Subramanyam said that they had reminded the district officials of the responsibility of making arrangements keeping in view of the safety of the people, which they have neglected. He questioned the sanctity of keeping open liquor shops for the public on a large scale and prevention of the Ganesha immersion ceremony. He demanded that the government permit the celebrations and allow them to conduct in a peaceful manner by adhering to Covid-19 norms. He also remarked that prevention of Ganesh immersion celebrations would hurt the sentiments of majority Hindus. He demanded that the officials reconsider the decision and grant permission for conducting the Ganesh idols ceremony. He said Vinayaka Chavithi organizers can send their details along with their Navratri Ganpati photo to WhatsApp Nos 9948146999 and 90329 97456.

Neti Gopalakrishna, NV Sai Baba and others were present.