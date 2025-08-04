VAAV athletes showcase exceptional skills at international tournament

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) athletes showcased their skills and made India proud at the international platform. Felicitating the winners of ‘International Masters Athletics Championship-2025’ held recently in Malaysia and Sri Lanka here on Sunday, the CP opined that if donors extend financial support to sport personnel and athletes, a number of players would shine at the global level.

Shankhabrata Bagchi congratulated those who participated in the tournament and bagged gold, bronze and silver medals. Speaking on the occasion, VAAV chief patron Kamal Baid assured that he would always extend his support to the athletes. During the programme, VAAV athletes M. Rama Rao, KBV M Krishna Prasad, K Poornima, K Matsya Konda were presented certificates of appreciation and mementoes. VAAV president Manga Varaprasad, secretary Sudhakar, coordinator Ch Srinivasa Raju, new trustees R Subodh Kumar, Kapil Agarwal, Vamsi Chinthalapati and Ch Vamsi Krishna Varma were present.