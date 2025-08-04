  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VAAV athletes showcase exceptional skills at international tournament

VAAV athletes showcase exceptional skills at international tournament
x
Highlights

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) athletes showcased their skills and made India proud at the international platform.

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam (VAAV) athletes showcased their skills and made India proud at the international platform. Felicitating the winners of ‘International Masters Athletics Championship-2025’ held recently in Malaysia and Sri Lanka here on Sunday, the CP opined that if donors extend financial support to sport personnel and athletes, a number of players would shine at the global level.

Shankhabrata Bagchi congratulated those who participated in the tournament and bagged gold, bronze and silver medals. Speaking on the occasion, VAAV chief patron Kamal Baid assured that he would always extend his support to the athletes. During the programme, VAAV athletes M. Rama Rao, KBV M Krishna Prasad, K Poornima, K Matsya Konda were presented certificates of appreciation and mementoes. VAAV president Manga Varaprasad, secretary Sudhakar, coordinator Ch Srinivasa Raju, new trustees R Subodh Kumar, Kapil Agarwal, Vamsi Chinthalapati and Ch Vamsi Krishna Varma were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick