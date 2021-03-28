Vaccine at secretariats from April 1 says Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur : Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at ward secretariats from April 1 to check spread of pandemic.

Addressing media at GMC Council hall here on Saturday, Sucharitha said the aim of the government is to administer vaccine to one crore people. She urged the people to wear masks and maintain social distance. She recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced 15 days awareness programmes on Covid-19 to create awareness among the people.

GMC mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said Covid-19 cases were on rise in Guntur city and added that GMC will conduct 15 days of awareness programmes. He said GMC is ready face Covid second wave and urged the people take all the precautionary measures to check spread of disease.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha said GMC is spraying sodium hypochlorite in the areas where Covid cases were reported and taking measures to check spread of Covid.

She said GMC will declare areas where more cases are reported as red zone.

MLAs Md Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao and GMC officials were present.