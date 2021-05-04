Vaccine centres in East Godavari closed for want of stocks

Kakinada: Owing to shortage of vaccine, the vaccination centres have been closed in the district. But in certain East Agency and rural areas in the district, vaccines were distributed on Monday. People were shocked at the closure of the vaccination centres. There was no prior information regarding the closure of the vaccination centres and hence people were highly disappointed.

The government has announced imposing curfew from 12 noon from Wednesday onwards. People are now worried and puzzled regarding vaccination to be administered for the people from Wednesday.

People are facing great hardship owing to non-availability of beds in the hospitals. Naturally, people are totally dependent on vaccines, but the shortage is causing a lot of tension, worry and frustration.

The stock of Covaxin is exhausted and new stocks are yet to arrive. In view of the present uncertain situation, people who are yet to take a second dose are tense and agitated. Officials are also not giving adequate information regarding the availability of vaccines. The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) is advertising and exhorting the people to get vaccinated. But surprisingly, the vaccine is not available in the vaccination centres.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Ch Bharata Lakshmi told 'The Hans India' that vaccines are not available at all in the district. They are uncertain about the availability of vaccines and cannot say the exact date the same will be available. Owing to non-availability, the vaccine centres are temporarily closed.

She said that soon after the supply of vaccine is restored, they would administer the vaccine as per the instructions of the government. She said that there are 175 government vaccination centres in the district including PHCs, UPHCs, PP Units, CHCs, AHs, DH and Government General Hospital, Kakinada. Apart from these, there are 61 private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the district.

So far, vaccine has been distributed at 33 vaccination centres in the district. She said that 870 doses of Covishield vaccine are available with them at present. They may not be sufficient for even one day. She said that so far 1,06,570 doses of Covaxin have been administered in the district. There is a shortage of more than 30,000 doses in the district.

She said that Covaxin has not been available for the last two weeks. As per the guidelines of the government, vaccine will be distributed at appropriate centres. In view of the curfew to be imposed from Wednesday, she is not certain about the administration of vaccines during the curfew period.