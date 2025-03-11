Vaibhav Jewellers launches 19th showroom at Palasa

Visakhapatnam: Vaibhav Jewellers, (Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Limited) opened its 19th showroom at Main Road, Palasa in Srikakulam district.

The inaugural was organised in the presence of Venkanna Chodary, coordinator, Palasa Constituency, Malla Kantharao, cashew trader, among others.

They appreciated the extensive range and exquisite workmanship of the jewellery with unique designs offered to customers at affordable prices in Palasa.

With its unique selling proposition that highlights ‘relationships by Design’, Vaibhav Jewellers enables its customers to explore innumerable designs in jewellery, including gold, diamonds, fine jewellery, gemstones and silver articles and jewellery.

The inaugural on March 9 was attended by Bharata Mallika Ratnakumari Grandhi, CMD, Sai Keerthana Grandhi, whole time director, Gontla Rakhal COO and Sindhuri Venkatesh, executive director.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghunath J, assistant vice president, Vaibhav Jewellers said Palasa showroom was launched with the aim to provide customers with a wide range of 916 Hallmark gold jewellery, certified diamonds, and silver jewellery, among others.

As an inaugural offer, customers were offered VA from 6.9 percent onwards on gold jewellery and nil making charge on regular silver articles, anklets. Through a lucky draw, two winners can win Honda Activa 110cc two-wheelers with coupons that were issued to customers on every purchase of Rs.9,999 from March 9 to 30 . Also, seven lucky winners of ‘Know about our Palasa contest’ can win one gram of 22-Kt gold coins each.