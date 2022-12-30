Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: Ensure all arrangements for devotees, officials told

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO (FAC) V Veerabrahmaiah on Friday directed the officials to ensure all the required facilities for the convenience of the devotees at the reporting centres at Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara darshan.

The reporting centres for the pilgrims who have tokens or tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan include Krishna Teja Guest House where the devotees with SSD (Time slotted Sarva Darshan) tokens would report for checking before going to darshan, ATC circle for SED (Rs 300 special entry darshan) ticket-holders to report and VQC- 2 main gate for SRIVANI Trust darshan tickets holders.

After a review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan on the arrangements for devotees coming for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, TTD Additional EO (FC) has directed officials to make adequate arrangements at the three reporting centres including deploying additional staff and volunteers to avoid congestion and delay at the reporting centres due to heavy rush for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

Srivari Sevakulu should also be deployed at other places including VQC complexes, Narayanagiri sheds and queue lines where tiffin, Anna Prasadam, tea, coffee, milk and drinking water should be provided to the devotees and also for an orderly movement of pilgrims.

Similarly, senior officials of all the departments who are positioned at VQC should coordinate with their department staff and ensure that no devotee faces any hardships while moving in the queue lines after checking of tokens at the reporting centres for darshan at the shrine. He said special focus should be laid on sanitation and toilets maintenance as thousands of devotees would throng Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

SVBC chief executive officer Shanmukh Kumar, FA&CAO Balaji, CAuO Sesha Shailendra, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and other officials were present. Meanwhile, Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, was decked up for the New Year Day January 1 and also for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. All the

junctions were illuminated with colourful electrical decorations while the temple both inside and outside were decorated with flowers and lights, giving a festive look to the hilltop temple town.