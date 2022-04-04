Vakul Jindal takes charge as first SP of Bapatla district

Guntur: Vakul Jindal took over charge as the first Superintendent of Police for the newly formed Bapatla district, here on Sunday. He received guard of honour from AR police at District Police Office in Bapatla.



The SP said that he is very happy to be the first SP of Bapatla district and stated he will give top priority for maintaining law and order, formulate novel initiatives to render better services to the public. He said top priority will be given for women's safety, crack down on anti-social and illegal activities.

He stated that he would ensure faster redressal of complaints, make the district police staff tech-savvy to control and

detect crimes, make Disha app very closer to every woman, reduce the traffic problems. The SP urged the people to abide by the law and cooperate with the police in various ways in controlling crime and maintaining peace and security in the district.

Vakul Jindal is an IPS officer of 2015 batch. Earlier, he served as ASP in Rampachodavaram, ASP in Krishna district Special Enforcement Bureau and was later promoted as SP and served in the CM security wing.