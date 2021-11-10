Vallabhaneni Vamsi flays Chandrababu, says he is resorting conspiracy with dharnas

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi was incensed that Chandrababu was talking all rubbish. He held a media conference on Wednesday and said that Chandrababu Naidu was resorting to new dramas in the name of dharnas. He said people are not ready to believe Chandrababu. MLA Vamsi took a jibe stating that BJP, TDP and Janasena together did not get any deposit in the Badvel by-election.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi asserted that Chandrababu does not dare to question the centre and is conspiring to sling mud at the state government. "The central government has raised petrol and diesel prices and crores of rupees being collected in the name of cess on fuel," Vamsi asserted.

MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi lamented that the centre that the states were not even given their due share.