Valluri’s quest for literary revival-Rediscovering Nagnajithi Parinayam

Rajamahendravaram: While many seek material inheritance, Dr Valluri Vijay Hanumantha Rao embarked on a unique quest to reclaim his ancestor’s literary legacy.

His journey to rediscover Nagnajithi Parinayam, an epic penned three centuries ago by Narasimha Kavi, is a testament to perseverance and reverence for cultural heritage.

Inspired by Alex Haley’s Roots, Dr Hanumantha Rao meticulously traced scattered references to the lost manuscript. His search led him through archives, temples, princely estates, and private collections, ultimately unearthing an ancient palm-leaf copy of the epic. Over time, the fragile manuscript had deteriorated, and deciphering its old script posed a formidable challenge. Undeterred, he sought the guidance of linguistic experts and historians to restore the text.

This literary resurrection immortalizes the poet Narasimha Kavi and ensures that Nagnajithi Parinayam reclaims its place in literary history. Unlike those who chase material wealth, Dr Hanumantha Rao’s pursuit was fueled by passion and commitment to preserving India’s rich literary traditions.

A distinguished scholar, Dr Hanumantha Rao holds a PhD in English Literature from Andhra University (2007). With two decades of experience teaching in engineering institutions, he is also a disciple of Sadguru Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy. His deep appreciation for Indian heritage is reflected in his speeches and books, including Telugu Chitra Saraswati (1995), A Visit to Ancient India (2018), and Shiva Kavitalu (2018).

He currently serves as Managing Director of the Sivananda Supatha Foundation and belongs to a family with a centuries-old literary legacy in Tadepalligudem.

His journey began with a reference in Andhra Kavula Charitramu, written by the eminent scholar Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu. The mention of Nagnajithi Parinayam sparked his determination to retrieve his ancestor’s lost epic.

His exhaustive search took him to renowned manuscript libraries, including the Gowthami Library (Rajamahendravaram), the Hall of Time Library (Bheemunipatnam), the Oriental Manuscripts Library (University of Madras), and the Oriental Research Institute (Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati). Eventually, he found a palm-leaf manuscript copy of Nagnajithi Parinayam and obtained a Xerox copy.

Containing 800 verses, the manuscript had suffered damage over time, making sections of the text illegible. Moreover, linguistic evolution over the centuries complicated efforts to accurately reconstruct it.

However, Dr Hanumantha Rao’s expertise in classical literature and unwavering dedication enabled him to undertake the meticulous restoration process.

He collaborated with esteemed scholars, including literary expert Pracharya Shalaka Raghunatha Sharma, Prof Kovela Suprasannacharya, Dr Akkiraju Ramapathi Rao, and renowned poet Jonnavithula Ramalingeshwara Rao. Their collective insights helped decode the text and ensure its authenticity.

Beyond its poetic brilliance, Nagnajithi Parinayam provides invaluable socio-cultural and historical insights.

To enrich his understanding, Dr Hanumantha Rao engaged with descendants of the Mogalturu and Nuzvid royal families, whose lineages were referenced in the composition.

After years of rigorous research and refinement, the restored manuscript was published in a structured edition. Staying true to tradition, he dedicated the revived epic to the Antarvedi temple, just as Narasimha Kavi had centuries before.

More than a literary work, Nagnajithi Parinayam stands as a historical and cultural treasure. Dr Valluri Vijay Hanumantha Rao’s two-decade-long commitment to honoring his literary ancestry has earned widespread recognition. His remarkable journey underscores the enduring value of India’s literary heritage and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.