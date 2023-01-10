Vande Bharat train between Vijayawada, Sec'bad from Jan 19

Vijayawada (NTR District): Good news to the train passengers, who travel between Vijayawada and Secunderabad. Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce 'Vande Bharat' train between Vijayawada and Secunderabad from January 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the train during his Hyderabad visit.

The train can travel up to a maximum speed limit of 160 to 180 km per hour. Indian Railways have launched five Vande Bharat trains and the sixth train will run between the two Telugu States. The travel time between the two stations is around four hours. So far, the superfast and express trains take 6 to 7 hours between Vijayawada and Secunderabad. Railways have completed the trial run recently and hopeful of operating the trains between the two stations-- Vijayawada and Secunderabad. Tracks play a very important role in running the superfast and high speed trains. The railways have upgraded the tracks to withstand the speed from 160 to 180 km per hour.

Vijayawada-Secunderabad trains have huge demand because Vijayawada is centrally located in the State. Besides, coastal Andhra people have strong connections with Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. In this backdrop, the Vande Bharat train is expected to evoke good response from the train passengers. Interestingly, the train ticket fare is very less compared to the buses. It is expected that the Vande Bharat train fares will be more compared to other trains. Initially the AC train operated with only seating facilities.

Later, berths will be arranged if the Vande Bharat train extended to Vizag city in future.