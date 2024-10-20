Vangalapudi Anitha condoles death of a minor in kadapa, assures severe punishment to accused

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has expressed profound grief over the death of a student who succumbed to severe injuries following a petrol attack. The Minister described the student's demise in the hospital as shocking and deeply disturbing, highlighting the distressing circumstances surrounding the attack.

She said that the perpetrator, identified as Vignesh, is accused of setting the student ablaze by pouring petrol on her and opined that the police acted swiftly, with four teams led by District SP Harshavardhan Raju conducting extensive search operations that ultimately led to Vignesh's arrest.

Minister Anitha assured the public that the accused and anyone involved in this heinous act will face immediate legal consequences. She emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the victim’s family in every possible way during this difficult time.

