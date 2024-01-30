Live
- Rs 1500cr sanctioned for infrastructure development in Gurugram
- L&T clocks 15% increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,947cr
- Leprosy Day 2024: History, significance, early signs, symptoms and diagnosis
- Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi honours Padma Awardees
- Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- All education-related cases in Calcutta HC shifted from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench
- Two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, held in Punjab
- No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi
- 'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy
- After Maratha quotas, Jarange-Patil eyes reservation for Muslims, Dhangars
Vangalapudi Anitha meets former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao
Former MLA and State Telugu Women's President Vangalapudi Anita recently met with former ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao to discuss various political matters.
Former MLA and State Telugu Women's President Vangalapudi Anitha recently met with former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to discuss various political matters. The meeting took place at Mr. Rao's residence in MVP Colony, where Mrs. Anita Garu sought political and party support for the future.
She emphasized the importance of ex-ministers providing their support and urged all Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists to work hard in the upcoming three months.
The ultimate goal is to ensure that the Jana Sena-Telugu Desam Party combination leads and makes Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Hon'ble National Telugu Desam Party President, the Chief Minister. Various other political issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.
