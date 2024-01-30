  • Menu
Vangalapudi Anitha meets former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao
Former MLA and State Telugu Women's President Vangalapudi Anitha recently met with former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to discuss various political matters. The meeting took place at Mr. Rao's residence in MVP Colony, where Mrs. Anita Garu sought political and party support for the future.

She emphasized the importance of ex-ministers providing their support and urged all Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists to work hard in the upcoming three months.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that the Jana Sena-Telugu Desam Party combination leads and makes Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Hon'ble National Telugu Desam Party President, the Chief Minister. Various other political issues were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

