Varahi Yatra: Pawan to meet farmers in Amalapuram today
On the nineth day of Varahi Yatra, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be holding meeting with the local people at 10 AM in Amalapuram of in Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district followed by Janavani at Sri Satyanaraya Gardens at 11 AM.
The actor turned politician will hold a public meeting near Gadiyaram Sthambam in Amalapuram at 5PM on Thursday.
The ten-day Varahi Vijaya Yatra will end on tomorrow with a massive meeting at Narasapuram.
