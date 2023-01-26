Vasanta Panchami celebrated on a grand scale Pithapuram

On the sacred occasion of Vasanta Panchami, many students including people offered their prayers the temples of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple- Annavaram, Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple – Pithapuram, Sri Bala Tripurasundari Devi temple – Kakinada and other temples in the district on Thursday.

Owing to the holy telugu month Magha masam, several parents came with their children to the temple and performed Aksharabhyasam.

The process of Aksharabhyasam is conducted in a highly traditional manner. Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple Chairman Aganti Prabhakar and Executive Officer R. Sowjanya and team members made elaborate arrangements for the devotees who come to have darshan of Goddess Puruhuitika Devi. And the temple priests Chandra Mouli performed Sahastra Kumkum and Pushparchana.