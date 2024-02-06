Vasantha Krishna Prasad is a traitor, alleges Jogi Ramesh

Vijayawada: Housing minister and incharge of Penamaluru assembly constituency Jogi Ramesh hit back at Mylavaram assembly constituency MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad for the comments made by the latter against the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Krishna Prasad on Monday made harsh comments against the YSRCP rule and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. MLA Krishna Prasad has decided to quit the YSRCP and made allegations against Jogi Ramesh stating that the latter was interfering in the party affairs in Mylavaram. Jogi Ramesh speaking to media on Monday alleged Krishna Prasad is a traitor and is betraying the YSRCP now and is ready to jump into other party.

Jogi Ramesh said Krishna Prasad was in YSRCP for five years and now leveling charges against the YSRCP rule as he decided to jump into other party and indirectly referred that he would join the TDP. Jogi Ramesh said that he is the loyal YSRCP leader and would do whatever the party orders him to do. He said he would support the BC candidate Tirupati Yadav, who was recently appointed as the co-ordinator of Mylavaram. He said the CM Jagan appointed him as the incharge of Penamaluru segment because there is a possibility of contesting by TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu from Penamaluru. Jogi Ramesh said that he did not know that he has such strength and because of him Krishna Prasad would quit the party.