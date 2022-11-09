'Vasantham' a big boost to craftsmen: CCAP

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) has been providing platform for the craftsmen across the country to showcase their talent by showcasing their products in the exhibition 'Vasantham', said S Ranjana, secretary of CCAP. Principal Secretary K Sunita will inaugurate the Vasantham on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ranjana said that the CCAP has been organising the exhibition, titled as 'Aakruthi Vastra' earlier, and this year it is named as 'Vasantham', which would provide an opportunity to the visitors to go through the latest creations by the craftsmen across the country. "It is an effort to give encouragement to artisans and weavers, who have been going through upheavals," she said. The secretary appealed to the consumers to make conscious choices and pledge to have at least 10 per cent of handlooms in their wardrobes in order to help the weavers to survive. Moreover, this year about 67 participants including designers and craftsmen from across the country are taking part in the Vasantham in addition to the local artisans and weavers, she informed.

"The proceeds of these events are used for various projects that CCAP takes up like crafts education in schools, handloom awareness programme in colleges, consumer awareness, workshops, design intervention, health care, handloom bazaar, marketing, creating awareness through media, research in crafts tourism and showcasing Andhra crafts and weaves," Ranjana said.