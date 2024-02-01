Vasupalli Ganesh lays stone for development works in Zone IV of GVMC

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, the MLA of the Southern Constituency, stated that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's goal is to develop Visakhapatnam internationally. As part of this development, Rs. 68 lakhs have been allocated for various development works in Zone-4 of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), specifically in the 36th Ward. MLA Vasupalli, along with Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and 36 Ward Corporator Masipogu Mary Jones, laid the foundation stone for these projects.

MLA Vasupalli explained that under the guidance of Corporator Mary Jones and the leadership of Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, the GVMC has released funds of Rs. 31.80 lakhs for the construction of a BT Road from AVN College to Ambedkar Statue Two Street in the 36th Ward. Additionally, the construction of a community hall at a cost of 21.90 lakhs and a community building at Polamamba Temple in Relli Veedhi at a cost of 14 lakhs is also underway.

The MLA highlighted that over 10 crores have been allocated for development works in the Southern Constituency, with each ward receiving more than 140 crores. Despite opposition parties trying to hinder the development plans of Jagananna, the support of the people has allowed the obstacles to be overcome and the development work to progress rapidly.

The event saw the participation of various individuals, including Corporator Masipogu Mary Jones, Ward President Masipogu Raju, Zonal Commissioner-4 Siva Prasad, EE Santhoshi Kumari, AE Sravanti, Vice Sarcp leaders, activists, Relli Kulasangha elders, Secretariat staff, and others.