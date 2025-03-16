Vedanta Hospitals offers advanced medical services

Kadapa : Vedanta Hospitals, located near ITI in the city, has launched advanced medical services, according to renowned doctors Dr Kranti Kumar, Dr Shravan Kumar Reddy, Dr Dinesh Kumar Reddy, Dr Sri Madhurya, Dr Ashok Reddy and Dr Shiva Shankar. The hospital was inaugurated on Friday by the doctors along with their families and well-wishers.

Senior General Medicine specialist Dr P Murali Madhav stated that the 100-bed facility is one of the largest in the district, equipped with cutting-edge medical technology. The hospital features an advanced Cath lab, specialised brain and spine surgeries, laser treatment for kidney stones, a state-of-the-art critical care unit and modern operation theatres.

Medical services such as neurosurgery, cardiology, nephrology, laparoscopy, general medicine, intensive care, diabetes management, cardiac surgery, and physiotherapy are now available 24/7. Mayor Suresh Babu and former Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha lauded the initiative, emphasising that residents no longer need to travel to Hyderabad for specialised treatment. They highlighted the cost savings and convenience for local patients.