Veeresalingam’s vision for uplift of women hailed

Rajamahendravaram: Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu believed that a nation can progress only when women progress, said literary critic and academic Dr T Satyanarayana. He attended the Social Reformers Day programme organised by the Telugu Department of SKVT Government Degree College on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Veeresalingam worked tirelessly for the uplift of women and strongly believed in improving their social status. Veeresalingam’s efforts to promote women’s education and awareness remain unforgettable, he added. College Principal Dr BV Thirupanyam, who presided, said Kandukuri believed that progress could be achieved through reform movements and unity.

Head of the Telugu Department Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said the issues raised by Veeresalingam in his time remain unresolved today.

Dr DV Ramanamurthy said the younger generation should work towards fulfilling the ideals of Veeresalingam, who dedicated his life to social service. Psychologist G Nagireddy delivered the opening lecture.

