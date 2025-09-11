Vega jewellers unveils annual report

Vijayawada: VEGA Jewellers, a highly reputable gold jewellery brand with a loyal customer base across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has unveiled its 43rd annual report for the fiscal year 2024-25. The report was released at the company’s Mumbai office by brand ambassador Nandamuri Balakrishna. The event was attended by VEGA Jewelers Chairman Bendalamoodi Rammohan and Managing Director Naveen Vanama.

Addressing the unveiling of the annual report, Chairman Bendalamoodi Rammohan said it was a moment of great pride to have their brand ambassador, Nandamuri Balakrishna, unveil the report. Following the event, Bendalamoodi Rammohan and Naveen Vanama, accompanied by Nandamuri Balakrishna, paid a courtesy visit to representatives of the Bombay Stock Exchange.