Vegetable prices shoot up in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Prices for various vegetables are increasing in Srikakulam even in the rainy season as it is normally favourable for vegetable crops. When compared with prices during last year’s rainy season, most of them have almost doubled. Mainly tomato, onion and potato prices have increased with tomato reaching Rs 45 for per kg in open market, onion selling at Rs 55 while price reaching around Rs 35 a per. Prices for brinjal, lady finger, gherkins, angular gourd and cabbage also reached to Rs 35 to Rs 40 a kg in different towns across the district. The rising of vegetable prices even in rainy season are causing concern among customers.

Main reason for price rise is reduction in the extent of vegetable cultivation in Srikakulam rural, Gara, Etcherla, Ponduru, Laveru and other mandals in the district. Farmers are not happy over the cultivation of these vegetable crops due to adverse climate and pest attacks. Due to lack of planning and vision on the part of government on vegetable crops cultivation and demand, common people are suffering and are being exploited by the middlemen and traders. Vegetable prices are expected to increase further in the coming winter as it is not suitable for vegetable crops cultivation and yields would be poor.