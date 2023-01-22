Vehicle drivers advised to go for regular health check-up

Visakhapatnam: Drivers should opt for regular health checkups once in a month, especially eye test, BP and sugar levels have to be examined, said Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam.

Holding a medical camp and awareness programme for motor transport drivers here on Saturday, the DTC mentioned that the road safety weeks are organised every year to increase awareness among drivers and people on road safety. Similarly, he stated that health checkups also gain significance.

He appealed to the public as well as drivers that they should avail such platforms. During the programme, about 167 drivers availed the medical facility at Regional Transport Office.

Meanwhile, a meeting was organised for auto and maxi cab drivers at Chittivalasa Jute-Mill, Tagarapuvalasa areas by Motor Vehicle Inspector B Balaji Rao. He informed the drivers that the vehicle should have a fitness certificate and driver must have a driving license.

Balaji Rao said vehicles should not be driven after consuming alcohol and passengers should not be carried beyond permitted limits. He observed that speeding is one of the main reasons for accidents and appealed to the drivers to follow speed limits based on the roads they commute.

RTO Ram Kumar, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Ganesh Reddy and Madhavi, assistant motor vehicle inspector Suman Kumar and Constable Naga Raju and 250 auto rickshaw and maxi cab drivers participated in the programme.