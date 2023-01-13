Vehicular traffic hits Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as Sankranti fervour marks

The vehicular traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway has increased tremendously. After the government of the Telugu states declared holidays, the people living in Hyderabad went to their native villages.



Meanwhile, at the Pantangi toll plaza of Yadadri district, the vehicles were stuck for half a kilometer as thousands of vehicles came at the same time on Friday. At one stage the traffic was stopped for a kilometer even though the FASTAG system is in force.



The toll plaza managers and police said that the vehicles are getting stuck for kilometers due to exceeding the limit and not scanning the FASTags of some vehicles. Rachakonda police and GMR toll gate staff are regulating the traffic.