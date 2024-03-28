Velampalli Srinivasa Rao campaigns in 25th division in Vijayawada Central Constituency

YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, along with local division corporator Banka Shakuntala Devi and other party members, visited households in the 25th division of Durga Agraharam to campaign for the upcoming elections. They distributed pamphlets highlighting the benefits brought about by Chief Minister Jagananna's governance and sought votes from the residents.

During the visit, Rao assured the locals that their demands, such as the development of Dobhi Khana, will be addressed promptly after the elections. He emphasized the various welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government and urged the residents to vote for Jagananna's re-election as Chief Minister.

The residents expressed their satisfaction with the developmental initiatives undertaken by the government and questioned the need to vote for opposing candidates who have not actively sought their support. Rao also criticized opposition leader Bonda Uma, stating that his behavior needs to change in order to gain the trust of the people.

Senior leaders, corporators, party members, and supporters were present during the campaign effort in the 25th division. The YSRCP continues to engage with the community and emphasize the achievements of the current administration in order to secure votes in the upcoming elections.