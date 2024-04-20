Velampalli Srinivasa Rao Campaigns in 30th Division, says Bonda Uma is scared of defeat

NTR District YSRCP President and Central Constituency Candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has accused TDP leader Bonda Uma of fearing defeat in the upcoming elections in the 30th division. Velampalli alleged that Bonda Uma's nomination was questionable and that he had violated the election code by camping on the road last night.

In a rally from Satyanarayanapuram Shivaji Cafe, Velampalli urged the residents to come out and bless everyone. He also claimed that Bonda Uma had admitted to throwing stones at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Accompanied by local Division Corporator Jana Reddy and other supporters, Velampalli visited each house in the constituency of Ramakrishna Puram and other areas to seek votes for the YSRCP. He emphasized the importance of voting for the YSRCP and ensuring a victory for the party in the upcoming elections.