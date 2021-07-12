Vellampalli Srinivas tours Vijayawada west constituency, accuses TDP of corruption when in rule

Andhra Pradesh State Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying special attention to the welfare and development of the state. On Monday he toured the Vijayawada west constituency.

The Minister enquired about public issues in the 44th Division. He later told the media that legal action would be taken against those responsible for corruption in the previous government.

He said the development of Vijayawada in the TDP government was limited to only papers and welfare and development were not seen. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that they will bring out the corruption that occurred during its five-year rule.

The Labour Department will rehabilitate 48 families in the colony, freshwater and drainage problems will be completed soon, he said. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the municipal stadium will be provided to the people of Bhavanipuram soon.

On the other hand, the State Government issued an order on Sunday to probe the irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) following the report submitted by the chairman and managing director of APSFL P Goutham Reddy. Goutham Reddy alleged that there were irregularities in finalising the contract. Prima facie there was evidence that some big people who held high positions in the previous government were also involved in it. He said he would come out with more details in the next one or two days.