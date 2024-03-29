Vellampally Srinivasa participate in Good Friday service in Vijayawada Central

Special prayers were held in various churches in the Vijayawada Central Constituency and the NTR district on Good Friday, with YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao participating in the activities. In his speech, Velampalli praised Good Friday as a symbol of Jesus' sacrifice for humanity, emphasizing the importance of love, compassion, forgiveness, patience and sacrifice as messages for humanity from Jesus' life.

MLA Malladi Vishnu and other party leaders also participated in the program, along with Avutya Srinivas Reddy, Yarragorla Sriramulu, Ismailu, and Kokkilagadda Nani. The event was a meaningful observance of Good Friday, bringing together community members to reflect on the values and teachings of Jesus Christ.