- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Vellampally Srinivasa participate in Good Friday service in Vijayawada Central
Special prayers were held in various churches in the Vijayawada Central Constituency and the NTR district on Good Friday, with YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao participating in the activities. In his speech, Velampalli praised Good Friday as a symbol of Jesus' sacrifice for humanity, emphasizing the importance of love, compassion, forgiveness, patience and sacrifice as messages for humanity from Jesus' life.
MLA Malladi Vishnu and other party leaders also participated in the program, along with Avutya Srinivas Reddy, Yarragorla Sriramulu, Ismailu, and Kokkilagadda Nani. The event was a meaningful observance of Good Friday, bringing together community members to reflect on the values and teachings of Jesus Christ.
