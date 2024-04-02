  • Menu
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao participates in iftar party

Vellampally Srinivasa Rao participates in iftar party
NTR district YSRCP president and Central Constituency MLA candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao took part in the event, offering special namaaz before joining the fasting minority brothers for a meal.

The event was attended by MLC Ruhullah, Ballem Kishore, Yakkala Malli Masjid committee members, and other community members. The gesture of feeding the fasting individuals demonstrated solidarity and unity among the participants. The event was a symbol of inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural practices within the community.



X