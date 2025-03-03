Sex Worker Drama ‘Anora’ Dominates Oscars with Five Wins, Including Best Picture

the captivating story of a New York sex worker who unexpectedly marries a wealthy Russian client and embarks on a new life, swept the 2025 Academy Awards, claiming five Oscars, including the prestigious Best Picture. The film's success marks a monumental achievement in independent filmmaking, with director Sean Baker also taking home awards for Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Editing.

Baker, who is known for telling stories about marginalized groups, tied the record for the most Oscars won by an individual in a single year, sharing the honor with Walt Disney, who won four awards for different films in 1954.

Mikey Madison, the 25-year-old lead actress of Anora, received the Best Actress award in a surprise upset, besting Demi Moore, who was favored for her role in The Substance. In her acceptance speech, Madison honored the sex worker community and expressed her commitment to being an ally to marginalized groups.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me,” Madison shared. “Standing here today is incredible. I will continue to be an ally to the sex worker community.”

Produced on a modest budget of $6 million, Anora has grossed $40 million globally, a remarkable feat for an independent film, especially when compared to larger productions such as Wicked, which earned $728 million. The film's success also underscores the ongoing relevance of independent cinema in the awards season.

In other major wins, Adrien Brody claimed his second Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of a Jewish immigrant in The Brutalist. Brody, who previously won for The Pianist at the age of 29, reflected on the fragile nature of acting and the importance of appreciating each moment in one’s career.

Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Netflix Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez. Kieran Culkin was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal in A Real Pain, a film about cousins exploring their family’s roots in Poland. Culkin thanked his wife and mother of his children, Jazz Charton, and jokingly called for more kids now that he had won the Oscar.

Anora also won Best Original Song for “El Mal,” further solidifying its success on the night. However, the film's star Karla Sofia Gascon faced controversy earlier this year when offensive social media posts from her surfaced, resulting in her absence from much of the awards circuit. Despite this, she attended the ceremony and was acknowledged for her role in the film.

In documentary features, No Other Land took home the Oscar, highlighting the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, while the Best Animated Feature award went to Latvia's Flow, the first Latvian film to win an Oscar. Brazil's I'm Still Here claimed Best International Feature.

The evening was filled with glitz and glamour, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opening the ceremony with a medley from Wicked. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, and Zoe Saldana stunned in elaborate gowns, while comedian Conan O’Brien lightened the mood with jokes throughout the night, including a playful jab at Timothée Chalamet's yellow tuxedo.

O’Brien also paid tribute to Los Angeles firefighters, inviting them on stage to deliver jokes in recognition of their work during the January wildfires. The Oscars ceremony highlighted not only the film industry’s finest but also celebrated those who serve communities outside of the entertainment world.

With its historical wins and powerful messages, Anora’s success at the 2025 Academy Awards is a testament to the power of independent films and the voices that continue to challenge and reshape Hollywood.