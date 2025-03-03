Andhra Pradesh CM Assures Justice to Sai Sadhana Chit Fund Victims

Amaravati: A group of victims who fell prey to the Sai Sadhana Chit Fund scam gathered near the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on his way home from the Secretariat. Moved by their plight, he stopped to speak with them and offered assurances of justice.

సచివాలయం నుంచి ఇంటికి వెళుతున్న సమయంలో ఉండవల్లి నివాసం వద్దకు తరలివచ్చిన చిట్ ఫండ్ బాధితులను చూసి వారి వద్దకు వెళ్లాను. సాయి సాధన అనే చిట్ ఫండ్ సంస్థ తమను మోసం చేసిందని నరసరావుపేటకు చెందిన బాధితులు చెప్పారు. సుమారు 600 మంది ఈ ఘటనలో నష్టపోయారు. కష్టపడి సంపాదించుకుని దాచుకున్న… pic.twitter.com/VJgoVuQJxT — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 3, 2025

The victims, hailing from Narasaraopet, alleged that the Sai Sadhana Chit Fund had defrauded them, causing severe financial distress. According to their statements, nearly 600 individuals suffered losses due to the fraudulent activities of the chit fund management.

Expressing their anguish, the victims stated that they had lost their hard-earned savings due to the deception of the company’s management. The Chief Minister listened to their grievances, consoled them, and assured them of strict action against those responsible. He further promised that the government would take necessary steps to ensure justice for the affected individuals.

The assurance from the Chief Minister has provided some relief to the victims, who are now hoping for swift government intervention to reclaim their lost funds.