Live
- Champions Trophy: Dangerous Indian batters have the ability to shift gears: Steve Smith
- PLI booster: FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sector up 69 pc at $165 billion
- Mamata Banerjee expresses anguish over encroachment of land at economic corridors in state
- ‘Irresponsible remarks’: MP Minister on Sama Mohamed’s comments on Rohit Sharma
- Andhra Pradesh Officials Attend 12th Asia-Pacific 3R Circular Economy Forum in Jaipur
- Andhra Pradesh CM Assures Justice to Sai Sadhana Chit Fund Victims
- 8 Useful Tips to Avoid Foodborne Illness: Eat Safe
- Engineering Excellence: The Technical Journey of Viswanadha Pratap Kondoju
- Hexydog Takes the Lead in the Crypto Presale Market
- Shaping the Future of Software Engineering Leadership by Srikanth Vadlamani
Just In
Andhra Pradesh Officials Attend 12th Asia-Pacific 3R Circular Economy Forum in Jaipur
The 12th Asia-Pacific High-Level Regional 3R Circular Economy Forum is currently underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.
Amaravati : The 12th Asia-Pacific High-Level Regional 3R Circular Economy Forum is currently underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. The three-day conference focuses on key topics such as integrated waste management, climate reforms, environmental conservation, and promoting a circular economy.
From Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Anil Kumar Reddy, and Chairman Pattabhi have attended the forum. They are participating in discussions on sustainable urban development and waste management strategies.
As part of the Cities Project, aimed at strengthening climate-based reforms at the national level, Andhra Pradesh officials signed an agreement with Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal. The agreement seeks to enhance climate resilience and sustainable urban transformation across Indian cities.
The forum serves as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and policy formulation, with experts and policymakers deliberating on best practices in circular economy and urban sustainability.