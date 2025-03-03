Andhra Pradesh Officials Attend 12th Asia-Pacific 3R Circular Economy Forum in Jaipur

Amaravati : The 12th Asia-Pacific High-Level Regional 3R Circular Economy Forum is currently underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. The three-day conference focuses on key topics such as integrated waste management, climate reforms, environmental conservation, and promoting a circular economy.

From Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Anil Kumar Reddy, and Chairman Pattabhi have attended the forum. They are participating in discussions on sustainable urban development and waste management strategies.

As part of the Cities Project, aimed at strengthening climate-based reforms at the national level, Andhra Pradesh officials signed an agreement with Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal. The agreement seeks to enhance climate resilience and sustainable urban transformation across Indian cities.

The forum serves as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and policy formulation, with experts and policymakers deliberating on best practices in circular economy and urban sustainability.