Vemireddy and Anam participate in public meeting in Sangam

With Nellore NDA MP candidate Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy and Atmakur MLA candidate Anon Ramanarayana Reddy participate in a public meeting held in Sangam on Thursday, the area is filled with fervour.

The meeting was attended by a large number of leaders and workers from the three parties involved. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the leaders and workers were welcomed warmly upon their arrival. A massive rally, consisting of around 200 bikes, was organized from the highway to the assembly premises, with participants showing unwavering enthusiasm throughout the event.

Addressing the crowd from a stage set up for the occasion, Mr. Reddy Prabhakar Reddy thanked everyone for organizing such a grand event. He expressed confidence that the joint candidates would emerge victorious in all seats in the combined Nellore district. He highlighted the historical significance of the area, which has ties to Mahatma Gandhi's family, and expressed his happiness at holding the election meeting there.

Mr. Reddy Prabhakar Reddy also praised Anon Ramanarayana Reddy as a candidate with experience, stating that electing him as MLA would further the development of the area. He criticized the lack of progress under the current YCP government and promised growth and development under their government. He urged everyone to vote for Anon Ramanarayana Reddy as MLA and support his own candidacy for MP under the bicycle symbol.

The event was attended by BJP District Officer representative Karnati Anjaneya Reddy, Koku Vijyalakshmi, Janasena leaders Sridhar, Mallikharjun Reddy, Katmanreddy Ravindra Reddy, as well as other important leaders, mandal presidents, cluster incharges, and workers from the three parties.