Vemireddy couple donates Rs 6L to Jagannath Rath Yatra

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 6:28 AM IST
Vemireddy couple donates Rs 6L to Jagannath Rath Yatra
Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and his spouse and Kovur MLA V Prashanthi Reddy have donated Rs 6 lakh to ISKCON organisation for 13th Jagannatha Rath Yatra, to be held on January 31 in Nellore city.

The MLA handed over the cheque to ISKCON representatives on Wednesday.

The representatives stated that the VPR couple have been extending full support to ISKCON Rath Yatra, by giving financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh and arranging special meals for devotees during Rath Yatra.

The procession will start at 2:30 pm near the Collectorate office and will continue till 7 pm at TTD Kalyana Mandapam.

ISKCON Rath YatraNellore MP donationJagannatha processionVemireddy Prabhakar Reddyreligious festival support
