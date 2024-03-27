Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy couple participate in public meeting in Buchireddypalem

A public meeting held in Buchireddypalem was a seen a resounding success, with leaders, activists, and supporters coming together in the thousands. The event kicked off with a grand bike rally starting from Rebala, culminating at the floor of the Assembly amidst cheers from Adhyantham leaders and the public.

The Vemireddy couple received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Rebala, with Nellore MP candidate Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kovuru MLA candidate Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, and party's national spokesperson Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy offering their blessings from the campaign chariot.

As hundreds of bikes passed by the campaign chariot, the Vemireddy couple greeted the crowd before joining other prominent leaders on the stage at Buchireddypalem. Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy expressed her gratitude to Nara Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting her with the opportunity to be the Kovuru MLA candidate. She emphasized the importance of unity within the party, regardless of old or new members, in order to achieve success. Rallying for support, she urged the public to vote for the bicycle symbol and help secure victories for both her and Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed his delight at the addition of new members to the party and called for the formation of an NDA government at the center and a victory for Chandrababu Naidu in the state. He pledged to prioritize the development of Kovuru constituency if elected, promising accessible governance for all. He also shared fond childhood memories with Atmakuru MLA candidate Rama Narayana Reddy, expressing confidence in his victory in the upcoming election.

The event was attended by a host of TDP leaders, including Eturu Sivaramakrishna Reddy, Govarthan Reddy, and MV Seshaiah, along with various ward leaders, party mandal leaders, workers, and supporters. The campaign is set to continue with a start from Vidavalur mandal Ramatheertham, with a call for continued support and blessings from the public.