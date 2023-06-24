Venkaiah Naidu celebrates 50 years of political stint

Visakhapatnam: With integrity and honesty, every individual can reach higher goals, said former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Addressing a gathering at Rushikonda under the theme of 50 years of ‘Praja Jeevanam Sevanu Bandham- Sahachara Brundam’ here on Friday, he mentioned that he received support from all sections of people, including taxi drivers to IAS and IPS officers.

If people follow ethics in life, Venkaiah Naidu said, they would have a better future. From being elected as an MLA in the year 1975 to the Vice President, the former Vice President said he could move forward with the support of everyone, including attendants and IAS officers.

As many as, 100 people were invited and honoured on the stage marking his 50-year political stint. Group photos were taken with colleagues and friends during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said Venkaiah Naidu encouraged him to grow politically. He said he learned how to excel in politics from him. “If you travel with him, you are sure to survive wherever you go”, he opined.