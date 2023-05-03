Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over falling values in journalism

Guntur: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed serious concern over falling values in journalism and politics. He urged the journalists to report facts and not to create a sensation.

He presented ‘Ugadi Puraskaralu’ to the journalists at a meeting held under the aegis of Telugu Journalists Sankshema Sangam at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said journalists are mixing news and views, which is not correct. When the facts are reported, people will respect them. During the emergency time, Indian Express reported facts and people remember it. He stressed the need to fight against corruption.

He said people’s representatives are using parliamentary language in legislative houses and their speech and comments lead to falling of values in politics. He urged voters to defeat such leaders in elections.

Former joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, VV Lakshminarayana said journalists require freedom to report the facts and stressed the need to present people’s version in news.

AP Press Academy chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, its secretary Balagangadhar Tillak, BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam, former minister Kamineni Srinivas, Telugu Journalists Sankshema Sangam president Medavarapu Ranganayakulu were present.