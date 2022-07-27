Venkaiah Naidu lauds efforts of Siva Prasad on Gita

Guntur: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu lauded the efforts made by IAS officer Siva Prasad to make it easier to understand Bhagavad Gita even to a common man.

Hailing from Guntur, Siva Prasad is in Punjab cadre officer (Financial Commissioner, Rural Development & Panchayats, Govt of Punjab & Chandigarh). He presented both English and Hindi copies of Gita Acharan - A Practitioner's Perspective, authored by him to the Vice-President in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Siva Prasad said that this book is a compilation of articles on Bhagavad Gita. The complex issues presented in the Gita were simplified through these articles, which will help even a beginner, especially youth to understand Gita in order to make their lives joyful. They will be able to handle the stress and tension they face in daily lives.

Siva Prasad said that he has been working on this for more than 20 years and the experience gained with people and situations helped him to understand the preaching of the Gita.

Apart from this, he studied western thinking processes and behavioural sciences to supplement his daily experience.