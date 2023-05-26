Venkatapalem: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes 50K house site pattas

Venkatapalem (Guntur dist) : Notwithstanding the objections and protests by farmers of Amaravati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday formally launched the distribution of house site pattas to 50,793 poor women beneficiaries in the R-5 zone, an area which was previously earmarked for development of the state capital.

The CM also launched the programme of handing over to the beneficiaries 5,024 TIDCO houses constructed at a cost of Rs 443.71 crore in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) region.

Addressing a huge public meeting of beneficiaries before distributing the house site pattas, the Chief Minister said construction of houses in all the 25 layouts will begin on July 8 coinciding with the birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In the next one week, geo-tagging of all beneficiaries would be completed, he said.

He said the government will spend Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of houses and providing infrastructure in 25 layouts benefiting 23,762 poor women who got house site pattas in the 11 layouts in Guntur district and 27,031 women who received the pattas in 14 layouts in NTR district.

The chief minister said, "these are not just house site pattas, they are social justice instruments." Explaining about the three options under which the houses would be constructed, he said under the first option, the government would transfer Rs 1,80,000 directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who want to construct the dwelling units on their own. Under the second option, the government would transfer the labour expenses directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries after supplying cement, steel and door frames and under the third option, the government will fully take upon the responsibility of construction.



In all options, sand would be provided free to the beneficiaries while quality steel, cement and door frames would be supplied at subsidised rates as per the policy adopted in all Jagananna colonies across the state, he clarified. The government would also arrange bank loans up to Rs 35,000 each for all beneficiaries at 25 paise interest for expediting the construction, he said, adding that the beneficiaries are free to choose the option.