Venkatarao vouches for improved healthcare

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (OBC department) chairman Mula Venkatarao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend universal health coverage to all. Since the economy of the nation depends on the health condition of the people, he appealed to the Prime Minister to increase the percentage of budget allocation for the public health sector to 5 percent.

He stated that the government hospitals should be equipped with advanced machines for diagnosing and treating ailments. Further, he underlined the need to make healthcare more accessible to the common man. "Tribal areas and remote villages should be given top priority," he said. Venkatarao said that things could improve only if the Universal Health Coverage resolution passed by the United Nations was implemented in true spirit.