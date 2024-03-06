Venkatasubbiah Memorial Dialysis Unit established in Badvel

The newly established Dr. G. Venkatasubbiah Memorial Dialysis Unit at Nandu Primary Health Center in Badvel town was inaugurated today by MLC DC Govindareddy Garu, MLA Dr. Sudhamma Garu, and Constituency Election Observers Nimmakayala Sudhakar Reddy. During the inauguration ceremony, the speakers praised late Dr. G. Venkatasubbiah for his dedication to public service and his contributions to the community.

Dr. G. Venkatasubbiah, who was elected as the MLA of Badvel constituency for the YSRCP party, was remembered as a great leader who sacrificed his medical career for the betterment of the society. Following his unfortunate passing, his wife Dr. Dasari Sudha successfully continued his legacy by winning the MLA seat in Badvel constituency with a significant majority.

The speakers highlighted Dr. G. Venkatasubbiah's achievements, particularly his establishment of a free dialysis center with advanced medical facilities to cater to kidney patients. It was noted that the newly inaugurated dialysis unit can accommodate up to 20 patients at a time, providing much-needed medical services to the local community.

Various government officials and party leaders, including Panchayat Raj Government Advisors Nagarjuna Reddy and Co-Chairman Guru Mohan, were present at the event. The Municipal Chairman Vakamalla Rajagopal Reddy, Vice Chairman Sai Krishna, and other local dignitaries also attended the program.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of individuals, including party leaders, health officials, and community members. The event marked a significant milestone in honoring the memory of late Dr. G. Venkatasubbiah and his commitment to public service and healthcare in the region.







