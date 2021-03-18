Venkateswaramma becomes first Mayor of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation

Machilipatnam: Moka Venkateswaramma, 23rd division corporator from YSRCP created a history by taking oath as the first Mayor of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation. The party chose Venkateswaramma for the coveted Mayor post after landslide victory in MMC elections held on March 10. Venkateswaramma hails from the BC community.

The election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor was held at the MMC Council Hall on Thursday. The 43 division corporator Ch Venkateswaramma proposed the name of MokaVenkateswaramma and 12 division corporator T Kavita supported it.

Krishna district Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha acted as the presiding officer during the election of mayor and deputy mayor. Tantipudi Kavitha, the 12 division corporator from the SC community was elected as the deputy mayor.

The 41 division corporator Lanka Suribabu proposed the name of Kavitha. The 26 division corporator Madapati Vijayalakshmi supported it. Machilipatnam was upgraded from municipality to corporation and number of divisions increased from 44 to 50. The YSRCP candidates won from 44 divisions. Transport Minister Perni Nani congratulated the mayor, deputy mayor and corporators after the swearing in ceremony held at the council hall.

Perni Nani attributed the success of YSRCP in Machilipatnam elections to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the Chief Minister had sanctioned medical college to Machilipatnam city, sanctioned funds for development of Krishna University and would sanction funds for the all-round development of the city. The newlyelected mayor said that she will try to solve the drinking water problem and drainage problem in the city.