Live
- SC to hear plea seeking action against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday
- Assembly digitisation will enhance efficiency of MLAs: Punjab CM
- Army installs National Flag at War Memorial in J&K's Poonch
- Cisco to acquire cybersecurity leader Splunk for $28 bn in GenAI era
- Exercise right to vote to elect righteous: Additional Collector
- Punjab CM seeks Governor’s intervention for release of central fund of Rs 5,637 crore
- No Constitutional transgression: RS Chairman Dhankhar slams Venugopal
- She Teams caught 55 people red handed for teasing women at Ganesh Pandals in Hyd
- JICA and 8 Japanese organisations supporting IIT Hyderabad host Japan Week
- General elections in Pakistan in last week of January 2024: ECP
Just In
Verdict on CID custody petition tomorrow
Special ACB cases court in Vijayawada reserved the verdict for tomorrow, the Friday on the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh CID for investigation of former Chief Minister and the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu
VIJAYAWADA: Special ACB cases court in Vijayawada reserved the verdict for tomorrow, the Friday on the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh CID for investigation of former Chief Minister and the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case. The court yesterday announced that the verdict would be delivered on Thursday morning. However, the verdict deferred to evening. Finally the court reserved the verdict for tomorrow and judgment will be delivered at 10.30 a.m. on Friday. Suspense continued from Thursday morning to evening on the verdict of the CID petition for the five day custody of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
The ACB Special cases Court earlier remanded Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to remand on September 10 and the custody will end on September 22. He has been in the Central jail Rajamahendravaram since then. Hearing in the ACB special cases court ended on Wednesday and judgment was reserved for Thursday.
The AP CID earlier filed a petition in the ACB special cases court in Vijayawada seeking custody of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Lawyers on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu argued stating that there is no need of CID custody and made it clear that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested illegally. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued that Nara Chandrababu Naidu was involved in Rs.371 crore multi crore scam and he committed economic offence. After prolong arguments the ACB court remanded Chandrababu Naidu on September 10 and the remand will conclude on September 22, the Friday. On the other hand, lawyers on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu are trying for the bail in Andhra Pradesh High Court.