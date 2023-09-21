Verdict on CID custody petition tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Special ACB cases court in Vijayawada reserved the verdict for tomorrow, the Friday on the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh CID for investigation of former Chief Minister and the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case. The court yesterday announced that the verdict would be delivered on Thursday morning. However, the verdict deferred to evening. Finally the court reserved the verdict for tomorrow and judgment will be delivered at 10.30 a.m. on Friday. Suspense continued from Thursday morning to evening on the verdict of the CID petition for the five day custody of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.



The ACB Special cases Court earlier remanded Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam case. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to remand on September 10 and the custody will end on September 22. He has been in the Central jail Rajamahendravaram since then. Hearing in the ACB special cases court ended on Wednesday and judgment was reserved for Thursday.

The AP CID earlier filed a petition in the ACB special cases court in Vijayawada seeking custody of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Lawyers on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu argued stating that there is no need of CID custody and made it clear that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested illegally. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued that Nara Chandrababu Naidu was involved in Rs.371 crore multi crore scam and he committed economic offence. After prolong arguments the ACB court remanded Chandrababu Naidu on September 10 and the remand will conclude on September 22, the Friday. On the other hand, lawyers on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu are trying for the bail in Andhra Pradesh High Court.