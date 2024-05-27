Verdict Reserved in Bail Petition of Accused in Stone Attack on CM Jagan

In a hearing at the Vijayawada court, the bail petition of accused Satish in the case of the stone attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was heard by the 8th Additional District Court.

Following the arguments presented by the counsel, the judge decided to reserve the verdict. It is expected that the orders will be announced on Tuesday. The case has garnered significant attention since the stone attack on CM Jagan during a public event.