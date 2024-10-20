VHP demands handover of temples to Hindu society

Vijayawada : Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national joint general secretary Dr Surendra Jain asked the state government to hand over all the temples, including the world-renowned Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s, to the Hindu society.

He said the secular governments, political persons and non-Hindus have no business in controlling Hindu temples and have no role in their management.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Surendra said that the Hindus of the world are upset and angry with the news of adulteration of TTD prasadam, which is a sacrilege and unpardonable.

He said let alone the safety and sanctity of beliefs, even the safety and security of temples has come under threat. “Many temples and Hindu festivities in Andhra Pradesh were attacked by Jihadis, but unfortunately no strict action has not been taken against the culprits.

Such unfortunate news of messing around with Hindu beliefs has been received from many places. Most of these devasthanams (temples) are run by the ‘secular’ governments themselves. Our beliefs would be respected only when they are managed by the Hindu society itself,” Surendra Jain asserted.

The VHP leader said the Hindu society demands that non-believers/ non-Hindus appointed in the management and operation of Hindu temples should be removed immediately and no non-Hindu and politician should ever be appointed in the management of a temple in first place.



He further said it should be ensured that no shop selling food/eatables and drinkables, Prasad (blessed food) or worship paraphernalia and materials, is owned and/or operated by a non-Hindu near Hindu temples. He said strict action should be taken against Jihadis and other criminals who attack Hindu temples and programmes so that no one can even think of attacking Hindus in future.



He said the Hindu community of Andhra Pradesh will hold a massive protest in Vijayawada on January 5, 2025 to express and register their resolve.

